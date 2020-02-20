Clear
StormTeam 3: A look at the beautiful weekend ahead

A shift in the winds Thursday means big things for us coming into the weekend!

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 5:25 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Still under the influence of cold Canadian high pressure, we're now sitting near the lowest temperatures point we'll be seeing this week. This means dangerous temperatures will be sticking around through the entire morning before winds shift and a more southwestern flow begins to take over. As expected, a Wind Chill Advisory has been put into effect until 9am this Thursday morning. Wind chills will range from -20 to -30 during this time. By this afternoon, sunshine will be dominant alongside changing winds. The new southwestern flow will not be very strong but will begin to usher in warmer air. Tonight, lows will fall into the single digits above zero before beginning to rise overnight. By Friday, highs soar back into the middle 30s alongside even more beautiful sunshine. The sun stays strong through the weekend as highs near 40 both Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance for precipitation comes in the form of a possible wintry mix on Monday and Tuesday. Temps fall Wednesday and bring back a chance for more snow.

Mason City
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -26°
Albert Lea
Clear
-17° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Clear
-11° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -11°
Charles City
Overcast
-11° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -30°
Changing winds will lead to a weekend warm up
