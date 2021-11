RAINFALL REPORTS:

Winona, MN: 0.90"

Rochester, MN: 0.86"

Iowa Falls, IA: 0.80"

Preston, MN: 0.77"

Forest City, IA: 0.68"

Fort Dodge, IA: 0.59"

Dodge Center, MN: 0.55"

Mason City, IA: 0.48"

Albert Lea, MN: 0.47"

Decorah, IA: 0.43"

Have a report for your city/town? Send the report to weather@kimt.com and we will add it to the list!