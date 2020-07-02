StormTeam 3: A hot and humid holiday weekend

Summer is on full blast. Hot and humid conditions Thursday - with temps reaching near 90 degrees and dew points near a very humid 79 degrees - will hold in place through the weekend as the weather pattern refuses to change.

For Friday and your Independence Day Saturday, you can expect the morning to start with mostly sunny skies and temps near 70 degrees. Towards the afternoon, temps will build to around 90 degrees, with head indicies in the low 90s. Some small clouds will build in during the afternoon hours due to the shear amount of energy packed into the atmosphere, and some of these clouds will even rain out in a brief but heavy downpour. These isolated showers and storms will last all of 15 minutes, and will be so isolated that most of us won't even encounter them. There is about a 15% chance that you will encounter one of these storms if you step outside these next few days.

There is a better chance for spotty storms Sunday afternoon as high pressure begins to depart the upper Midwest, but the chance here is still only 30%. Storms chances continue to increase early next week, when there is a 50% chance for scattered storms both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

This heat and humidity is expected to hold in place for at least the next week, and possibly the next 2 weeks, as the jet stream has locked into a very stable "Omega" block pattern. With such an extended period of temps nearing 90 degrees, be sure to watch your air conditioner usage so as not to accrue an unreasonable high electric bill.