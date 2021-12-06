StormTeam 3: A frigid blustery Monday, snowy later this week

Monday has been a burst of wintry weather so far. A few flakes fell this morning while winds whipped out of the northwest with gusts 40-50mph.

Winds continue on the strong side for the rest of the day, and only let up a bit towards the evening. This means that caution will be needed when driving in open areas and over bridges today as winds gust near 40mph.

At the very most, wind chills today will be just below zero degrees. This means the entire day will feel decently below zero degrees, with the actual temperature this afternoon only in the low teens.

A quick burst of fluffy snow is set for sometime Tuesday morning, with another smaller chance sometime Tuesday night. Accumulation should be minor (less than 1 inch), but the fluffy nature of the snow will mean that it will be whipped around easily by winds. Thankfully, winds look to calm down substantially by Tuesday morning.

Temps warm to the low 40s by Thursday when another system begins moving through. Some mixed precip is briefly possible Thursday before a larger winter storm moves through the Midwest Friday. Somewhere across the Midwest will see multiple inches Friday, but we need to keep watching this system for now to see if it is us.