StormTeam 3: A few stronger thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon

A few thunderstorms may develop this afternoon and evening across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a marginal risk for severe weather as a couple storms could be on the strong side, and produce some marginally severe hail. Our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will track these potential storms and alert you of any dangers than arise. Stay tuned for more updated later today.
Posted: May 15, 2021 11:17 AM
