StormTeam 3: A few more small chances for a wintry mix

After a messy Tuesday with rain, snow, and ice, skies are clearing Wednesday, but more weather is on the way.

A small disturbance in the atmosphere will work through the area Thursday afternoon, bringing clouds and a brief chance for rain and or snow.

A thin line of snow, with some rain in spots, will move into places like Owatonna, Albert Lea, and Forest City around 1pm. This will continue on through Rochester, Austin, and Charles City around 3pm, and then out of the area by 5pm. Visibility could be briefly reduced, and roads slick. No sizable accumulations are expected.

Skies are sunny again on Friday. Another system moves in late Saturday with some rain, and a smaller chance for snow early Sunday.