StormTeam 3: A cloudy, cool, and breezy Tuesday

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected for Tuesday, as highs generally be in the upper 60s to near 70. Breezy northwest winds of 10-20 mph will make it feel rather fall-like throughout the day.
Cooler conditions are expected on Tuesday, as highs may only be in the upper 60s.
Posted: Sep 13, 2021 9:03 PM
