StormTeam 3: A cloudy breezy Wednesday as rain moves in

Wednesday will be a cloudy breezy day with winds gusting out of the southeast above 30mph. Isolated showers will be possible during the morning and throughout the day, with the bulk of the rain moving in from the west during the evening.

That said, there will be some rain showers and thunderstorms moving in along the I-35 ocrridor around lunch time.

Periods of rain will continue into the night and grow widespread into Thursday, with rain all day Thursday, before tapering off Thursday night. With this being a long duration rain event, there is potential for rainfall amounts to exceed one inch, with as much as two inches possible.

After this storm system clears out, sunshine returns for Halloween weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday, with colder air arriving for Halloween, as highs will be in the 40s. Colder weather continues into the first week of November.