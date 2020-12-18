StormTeam 3: A cloudy Friday ends with a few flakes

Friday will be cloudy as more moisture is driven into the region. High temps Friday will be above average in the upper 30s. A cold front moving through the region will begin to produce a line of some light snow after 7pm, lasting for an hour or two, and moving out of the region after midnight.

Accumulations will be minimal, as in less than an inch. Roads could briefly become slick.

Temps are cooler for Saturday as clouds clear out for sunny skies in the afternoon with high temps around 30 degrees. Temps warm back into the upper 30s for Sunday, and even into the low 40s early Monday. There is small chance for snow early Monday morning, with a bit better of a chance Wednesday. This chance Wednesday represents the only solid opportunity to see accumulating snowfall for Christmas. Temps cool drastically after Wednesday's system.