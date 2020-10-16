StormTeam 3: A chilly weekend, with a stray chance for a few flakes

As temps continue to drop, the chance for snow lingers on.

A few stray showers in the early morning hours of Friday actually did produce some snow flakes across parts of Southern MN and Northern Iowa. And later Friday around noon, snow was falling just north of Rochester and into the Twin Cities.

The next small chance for some flakes come early Saturday, when an approaching warm front is likely to produce some light and isolated showers across portions of far Southeastern Minnesota, and actual snow further to the north in Wisconsin later on Saturday. The warm front will push temps into the mid 60s Saturday, a brief warm up in what is otherwise a below average and chilly stretch of weather for the week ahead.

There is another small chance for some isolated early rain/snow showers in the early mornings of both Sunday and Monday. Both days are expected to be cold, with high temps only in the low 40s. No accumulation is expected at all, even if it should actually snow.

Better chances for precipitation arrive Tuesday, with the next system following that arriving around Thursday.