StormTeam 3: A chilly start to November as snow falls elsewhere across the Midwest

This week will be the first true below average stretch in quite some time. High temps will only just reach above 40 degrees today through Wednesday with clear skies in the morning and more clouds popping up in the afternoon. A stray snowflake will be possible here, but real measurable snowfall will not occur. This is in contrast to other areas of the Midwest which are getting snow this week. Nebraska and southern Iowa are seeing snow fall Monday morning, and more snow showers are expected through Wednesday from Northern reaches of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Highs warm back into the 50s by Friday, the weekend, and for next week. No measurable snow is in the forecast that week and likely for next week as well. There is potential that this year could see one of the latest snowfalls on record ever if we make it to late November without still having seen any measurable snow.