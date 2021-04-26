StormTeam 3: A Warmer Monday Brings A Storm Chance Tuesday

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WINDY, AND MUCH WARMER

A warm front moving across Iowa from the south Monday will bring us increasingly warm air and windy conditions. High temps Monday will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s Monday afternoon, and as high as 80 degrees in North Iowa. Winds will be 10-25mph through most of the day and especially during the morning hours, with gusts as high as 30mph. Increasing moisture from the south will also blanket the area in mostly cloudy skies, but the sun will be visible at times. Expect more windy conditions in Iowa where it is warmer, especially in open spots. There will be a brief chance for a shower overnight as temps drop back into the 50s.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY/CLOUDY, INCREASING CHANCE FOR SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS

As the front stalls out over southern Minnesota late Monday, it begins to drop back down to the southeast Tuesday. This allows storms to develop in an area north of this front, and by Tuesday afternoon those chances for storms move across southern Minnesota. Storms will not be terribly strong or widespread, but instead pose a risk for a brief heavy and isolated downpour with a minor risk for hail and lightning. Those chances for storms expand into North Iowa late Tuesday and last through early Wednesday morning. The sun will occasionally peak out Tuesday as highs are a bit cooler in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: MORNING CHANCE, MOSTLY CLOUDY

The chance for scattered showers and storms last through the first half of Wednesday before the front moves away from our area completely. Wednesday will be cooler again with around 60 degrees and mostly cloudy skies for most of the day.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S

Winds pick up to 20mph out of the NE Thursday and sunny skies move in. Despite the NE winds, sunshine will still be able to boost temps back up to the mid 60s Thursday, which is about average for this time of year. The sunshine and mid 60s stick around through Friday.

THE WEEKEND: BACK TO 70

There are some lingering uncertainties concerning this weekend's forecast, but for now we are set to warm back up to around 70 degrees. There is also a boosted chance for rain showers as more warm air moves in. It seems likely that there will be some cloud cover. All in all the weekend looks good for outdoor activities, but stay tuned to the forecast for changes.