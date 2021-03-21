StormTeam 3: A Soggy Start to the Workweek

The rain we've been tracking coming into the new workweek looks to hold off for our Monday morning commute, but the clouds will remain. The chances for rain steadily increase coming into the afternoon and evening hours of Monday. Plan for a soggy Tuesday as rain chances will be the highest through this day. Rain will continue through most of Wednesday before breaking off and leading us into a drier Thursday. During this time, 1-2" of rainfall will be likely with highs near and slightly above 50. This will help our current drought situation as we're currently all experiencing a drier than normal rating. A few small chances for more of a wintry precip return for Thursday night and Friday morning as overnight lows sip back near and below freezing.