StormTeam 3: A Recap of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Today, November 30th, marks the official end to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The season was record setting, with 30 named storms, breaking the 2005 hurricane season. Out of those 30 named storms, 13 of them became hurricane, and 6 were major hurricane, reaching Category 3 strength or higher. Another record set was for the most landfalling tropical systems (tropical storm or hurricane) in the United States. The strongest was Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The strongest system of the season was Hurricane Iota, which attained Category 5 status, with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, before making landfall in Nicaragua in mid-November. This was the second year in which the Greek Alphabet was used by the National Hurricane Center to name tropical systems, the first year being 2005. Luckily the tropics are much quieter now, and will hopefully remain that was through December.