StormTeam 3: Tracking a Potential Late-Week Winter Storm

A storm system looks to develop late this week across the Midwest, and will bring rain and snow to the region Friday into Saturday. Depending on the exact track of the system, that will dictate whether the area will see more rain, or more snow. If the systems tracks just south of the area, that would place us on the colder side of the system, which could mean accumulating snow. If it tracks further north, we may see more rain. Because of this uncertainty, it is too early to estimate how much snow the area may receive, so stay with KIMT News 3 as our meteorologists will be fine tuning the forecast over the next few days as new data arrives.