StormTeam 3: A New Year begins with a cloudy forecast

As a winter storm churns through the Midwest on New Year's Day, we will be sitting pretty in its wake as clouds from the storm envelope the region.

Increasing moisture allowed for some fog to develop across the area Friday morning, with clouds increasing as a winter storm moves from Oklahoma, through eastern Iowa, and east through southern Wisconsin. Clouds will hold in place Friday with high temps around 24ish degrees. Clouds hold in place overnight, with fog likely again flashing into existence due to lack of winds.

High pressure moves in Saturday, but without anywhere for moisture to go it is likely that clouds still remain throughout the day. We may see some afternoon sunshine if winds can muster above 10mph, but that's not a guarantee.

The sun comes out Sunday, and temps climb into the mid 30s above freezing Monday. Most of next week looks to be above average temperature wise. Another chance for snow arrives Wednesday-Thursday.