StormTeam 3: A Mostly Dry Tuesday, But Not Done with the Rain Yet

Let's start with the bad news; I'm tracking plenty more scattered rain activity to finish off the week. The good news? We won't be seeing a ton of that rain this Tuesday, nor does there appear to be a high risk for severe development through the rest of the week. Mostly cloudy skies remain the dominant feature for Tuesday's forecast - at least in our area. Redevelopment of showers will be possible this afternoon/evening south of the area. Wouldn't be surprised if a few sprinkles rekindle for us, but heavy rainfall will not be making a splash. It would still be wise to grab an umbrella before leaving the house at anytime today.

Our break in activity will not be lasting too long. By Wednesday, rain chances return to the forecast and continue through the rest of the work week. Yes, that does include Independence Day. Off-and-on showers can be expected before much drier and cooler air returns Saturday night and into the the new work week.