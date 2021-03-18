We'll kick off the first weekend of spring with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be mild as well, with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday will be a tad windy and more clouds will move in, but still expected to be quite mild.
Mild conditions continue heading into the weekend.
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 7:25 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: A Mild Weekend Expected
- StormTeam 3: Mild weekend ahead
- StormTeam 3: A Mild First Week of March Expected!
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies, mild air heading into the weekend
- StormTeam 3: From cold to mild temperatures
- StormTeam 3: January temperature outlook looking mild
- StormTeam 3: Spotty Showers, mild temps today
- StormTeam 3: December is trending mild
- StormTeam 3: Expect a warm and stormy holiday weekend
- StormTeam 3: Outstanding Weather Expected for the Upcoming Weekend
Scroll for more content...