StormTeam 3: A Mild Start to December!

Get ready for a mild start to the month of December! Temperatures are expected to warm up well into the 50s on Wednesday and continue to stay mild for Thursday and Friday. While these temperatures are not quite record-setting, they will be about 15-20 degrees above average for the beginning of December as the average high is about 34°.
Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above average
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 7:05 PM
