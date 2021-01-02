StormTeam 3: A Mild January Likely Across The Region

Across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, December 2020 finished off well above average for temperatures. Even a few record highs were set. Heading into January 2021, it's likely that we'll see the mild trend continue. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted a large portion of the United States with higher chances of seeing above normal temperatures. Our average high during the month is near 24°. As of now, the forecast is calling for near or above average highs through the first 7 to 10 days of the month. Although the month may finish off mild as a whole, we'll still likely see a few cold spells as well.
After a mild December, we're likely to see more above average temperatures through the month of January.
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 4:35 PM
