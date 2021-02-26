StormTeam 3: A Mild First Week of March Expected!

Heading into March, mild conditions are expected across much of the Midwest. Near to above average temperatures are forecast throughout the first week of the month. It possible that parts of Iowa and Minnesota could even see high temperatures in the 50s by the first weekend of March. While the month may start out on the mild side, we'll likely still see a cold spell at some point during the month.
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 7:32 PM
