StormTeam 3: A Look at the Christmas Forecast

It's looking like a chilly Christmas across the region, as a blast of arctic air is expected to arrive. There is a chance we will see some snow prior to Christmas, but Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are both looking cold. Temperatures may drop down below zero overnight, with highs only in the teens. Wind chills will likely be below zero at times on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 8:48 PM
