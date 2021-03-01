StormTeam 3: The First Half Of March Is Trending Mild

The forecast is looking great as we head through the first couple weeks of March. Highs temperatures are expected to top out in the 40s, 50s, and even 60s across the Midwest. While these temperatures won't shatter any records, they are a major improvement over the bitter cold temperatures what we experienced in February.
March is still trending above average for temperatures during the beginning of the month.
Posted: Mar 1, 2021 6:53 PM
