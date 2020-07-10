StormTeam 3: A perfect Friday going into the weekend

Waking up and stepping out the door feels a lot more comfortable this morning after the passage of a cold front Thursday evening. Lows dropped into the low 60s early this morning as dew points fell with them. With drier air working in, Friday will be beautiful with highs in the low 80s.

Enjoy the afternoon though, by sunset showers and storms will be moving southeast and most of the area (models seem to think Northern Iowa has the best chance) will see scattered coverage between 8 P.M. and midnight tonight. After that disturbance moves on, a partly to mostly cloudy morning will follow Saturday. A renewed chance of showers and storms will come back Saturday afternoon, before clearing out by midnight.

Sunday and Monday look nice with highs Sunday in the lower 80s before they tick up into the mid 80s by Monday.

The next front will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday with the next chance of showers and storms.