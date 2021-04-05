StormTeam 3: A few stronger thunderstorms possible tonight

A few thunderstorms will be possible later this evening and tonight across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There is a marginal risk of severe weather with these storms. Hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall seem to be the primary concerns with these storms as they move through. The overall severe threat is rather low, but our StormTeam 3 meteorologists will continue to monitor the threat if it evolves tonight.
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 7:03 PM
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 7:55 PM
