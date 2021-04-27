StormTeam 3: A Few Strong Thunderstorms Possible Today

A stalled warm front across the area has become the focal point for scattered shower and thunderstorm development early Tuesday morning. A couple of the storms have produced hail and heavy rainfall. More showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop later this afternoon and evening, and the threat for hail and heavy rain will remain. There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather across southern Minnesota and Iowa, mainly for the risk of a few storms producing hail. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest severe weather information as we track these storms.