StormTeam 3: Tracking a Cold Start to Tuesday

Temperatures will drop near 10 degrees Monday night and into Tuesday morning, which will make for a pretty chilly start to the day. Alongside the chill, a chance for light snow will be sweeping through during the overnight, with another round possible late in the morning. With a chance for snow plus chilly temps, it would be best to plan for some slick roadways coming into our Tuesday morning. As always during these winter mornings, you'll want to exercise caution when hitting the roads. Temperatures will be warming back up for the midweek, jumping into the 30s both Wednesday and Thursday. Right after that, prepare for another big swing. Temps will plummet back to the teens both Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows coming into the weekend promising near-zero degree temps.