StormTeam 3: A Classic Summer Swelter for First Weekend of June

Temps continue to climb this week as summer heats up, and by the weekend will be all the way into the 90s with sunny skies all around.

High temps Thursday will be in the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity is still on the more comfortable side, but we begin our upward trend in humidity.

Sunny skies hold from Friday through Sunday with high temps in the low to mid 90s. Winds and humidity gradually pick up as the weekend carries on. Dew points this weekend break into the 60s making for muggy conditions, and winds will gust up to 30 mph Sunday out of the southwest.

Better chances for rain next week as dew points near 70 degrees and temperatures gradually begin to cool, but still remain in the mid 80s