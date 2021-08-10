StormTeam 3: A Chance at Comfortable Temperatures Appears

As we push through the next two days of heat and humidity, a relief is on the horizon as we could see a return to average (79°) daytime high temperatures come Friday.

The past few days have been plagued with high humidity, making our feels like temperatures well above the actual reading. Over the next few days, and heading into the weekend, the arrival of a few move frontal boundaries (cold fronts) will allow us to see a chance at some comfortable temperatures and dew points as we approach Friday.

Now while these cold fronts wont bring any cold temperatures with it, dry air will be the primary result across the viewing area, suppressing our rain chances into the weekend. With this dry air comes comfortable dew points back in the 50s, allowing us to enjoy the 70 degree temperatures without the ache of high humidity.