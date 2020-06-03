StormTeam 3: Calm Wednesday, more storms possible for Thursday

A much calmer Wednesday is here for us; complete with sunny skies, calm winds, and no threats for any severe weather (or any rain at that!). Temperatures will top off back in the middle 80s this Wednesday, which is still well above the average but lower than Tuesday's 90s.

Warmth and humidity will remain in play, but dew points have also fallen into the 60s thanks to drier winds coming in from the northwest. Plan for clear skies tonight with temps lingering in the low 60s. Thursday brings back more sunshine, slightly warmer temps, and another chance for severity.

Most of the area is currently sitting in a Marginal Risk for severe weather (1 of 5 chance) for Thursday evening and night. The main threats from these storms will be strong winds and hail. Isolated showers and storms will continue into Friday morning before moving out and bringing back more sunshine to finish off the work week.