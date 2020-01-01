Clear

StormTeam 3: A Breezy Start to 2020

Warmer air will return in from the south but the winds won't be taking any breaks this holiday

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Temperatures are already on the move as I type this thanks to the return of southern winds! Where some of us started the new year off in the lower teens, highs today are set to make it into the upper 30s with even some 40s possible the further south you go. With all of this being said, wind will remain on the breezier side which will help make things feel a bit cooler when you head outside. Winds will still pretty consistent in the 15-20 mph range with gusts reaching 25 mph. This means temps that may be in the 30s may feel like their still in the 20s. Bundle up and enjoy the new year!

${item.thumbnail.title}

