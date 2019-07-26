Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: A Breezy Friday & Stormy Sunday

Tracking a breezy Friday with storm chances just around the corner

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 5:24 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 5:26 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Photo Gallery 4 Images

Another breezy day is on the way with winds coming in from the south, pumping in more warmth and moisture. Alongside increasing sunshine through this Friday, instability will also be on the rise. Several small chances for showers and storms return overnight and into Saturday morning before more sunshine and summer warmth heads in for the remainder of the day. Wind speeds are already starting out strong this morning with near 20mph surface winds and 25-30mph gusts expected through the day. Luckily, most of Friday will remain dry when it comes to rain but chances return late tonight and into what's looking to be a very warm Saturday. Temps will rise into the upper 80s, near 90, under sunny skies with dew points leaping back into the upper 60s. Saturday will be a very summer-like day but the warmth will be brief. By Sunday, the cold front we've been tracking for some time will finally pass over us. This will not only cool temps coming into the next work week, it'll also bring a higher chance for strong storms all through Sunday. As of now, a good amount of us sit under another marginal risk for severe development on Sunday. If storms can become severe the main threat will be strong winds and larger hail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking another chance for storms this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A Breezy Friday & Stormy Sunday

Image

Revived man receives heart transplant, second chance at life

Image

Art, culture and race.

Image

Nitrates in your water?

Image

Can you go to the fair with $50 or less?

Image

FIGHT AT FAIR

Image

Autocross At Olmsted County Free Fair

Image

Helicopter Rides At The Fair

Image

Big Names At The Fair

Image

North Iowa Mass Murderer And Drug Kingpin To Be Executed In 2020

Community Events