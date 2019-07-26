StormTeam 3: A Breezy Friday & Stormy Sunday

Another breezy day is on the way with winds coming in from the south, pumping in more warmth and moisture. Alongside increasing sunshine through this Friday, instability will also be on the rise. Several small chances for showers and storms return overnight and into Saturday morning before more sunshine and summer warmth heads in for the remainder of the day. Wind speeds are already starting out strong this morning with near 20mph surface winds and 25-30mph gusts expected through the day. Luckily, most of Friday will remain dry when it comes to rain but chances return late tonight and into what's looking to be a very warm Saturday. Temps will rise into the upper 80s, near 90, under sunny skies with dew points leaping back into the upper 60s. Saturday will be a very summer-like day but the warmth will be brief. By Sunday, the cold front we've been tracking for some time will finally pass over us. This will not only cool temps coming into the next work week, it'll also bring a higher chance for strong storms all through Sunday. As of now, a good amount of us sit under another marginal risk for severe development on Sunday. If storms can become severe the main threat will be strong winds and larger hail.