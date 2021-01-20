StormTeam 3: A BIG Warmup Today

After starting off the day near or below zero, temperatures soared through the day thanks to a strong southerly wind. Through the afternoon, temperatures warmed into the middle to upper 30s, which was over 40 degrees warmer from our morning low temperatures.
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 6:48 PM
