StormTeam 3: An easy Sunday before a rainy week

The week ahead is looking a bit ~messy~

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 3:02 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

While there were some light snowflakes flying across the area Saturday morning, conditions will clear up for an easy Sunday, but this doesn't last forever.

On Sunday, winds will shift out of the south to bring us warmer air along with some following moisture. This will make for a mostly sunny Sunday with temps in the low 40s, but a cloudy Monday. A cold front sweeps through late Monday with some light rain. This will be the first of multiple chances for precipitation for the week ahead.

On Wednesday, a shortwave disturbance will move through and bring a light mix of rain and snow into the area. And on Thursday, it does appear that a large mid-latitude system will develop the Midwest. This system has the potential to bring all-day rain on Thursday, and follow it up with accumulating snow on Friday. There is a still a lot of uncertainty in models with this system, but we will be tracking a return of winter of Friday.

A calm weekend before a messy week
