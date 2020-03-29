StormTeam 3: 8 places you can still get outside for the beautiful start to the week

After a tumultuous weekend with rain and thunderstorms, the skies will finally clear for some of the nicest weather pof the year so far.

As the system that brought Saturday's storms and Sunday's winds begins to exit the region late Sunday, high pressure will move in and begin to push the clouds away, while also bringing the winds down to below 5mph. The result? Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 50s by mid-to-late afternoon for both Monday and Tuesday.

Rain is expected to return on Wednesday for the remainder of the week, so take advantage of the gorgeous weather if you can.

Amid this pandemic of COVID-19, safe outdoor activities include hiking, biking, dog-walking, and even fishing. As long as you maintain social distance and follow CDC guidelines while outside - you will be safe. For more details on what is and is not allowed outside under Minnesota's shelter in place executive order, click here.

With all that said, here our eight locations we picked across the area that are great for hiking and just getting outside. All the respective visitor centers are closed, but the trails remain open to the public.

