StormTeam 3: 7 Reports of tornadoes across southern Minnesota

There were several reports of tornadoes across southern Minnesota Wednesday evening, including 2 reported touchdowns in Steele County. As the storms tracked to the north, more reports came out just west of Faribault and Northfield.
7 reports of tornadoes across portions of southern Minnesota
Posted: May 19, 2021 9:44 PM
Updated: May 20, 2021 1:04 AM
