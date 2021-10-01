StormTeam 3: A Warm October Is Expected

If you have stepped outside lately, you've probably thought we were still in July considering we have seen multiple days in the 80s this Fall.

With a warm September now in the past, what are we looking at for October? For now, based on the recent trends through climate modeling and the monthly outlook from the Climate Prediction Center (CPC), we are slated for what is looking to be an above-average month in the temperature category.

Forecasters from the Climate Prediction Center are forecasting a probability of 60-70% chance for above-average temperatures through the entire month of October. Something worth noting is for the month of October, the average max temperature in Rochester sits at just 58° with the monthly average sitting at 48°.

Now this outlook from the CPC does not mean that we won't see days where temperatures are cooler than average, or average. It just means that based on early prediction, climate model data, and atmospheric modeling outputs, we have a higher probability of seeing temperatures exceed the average for the month.