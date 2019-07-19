StormTeam 3: The hottest air of the year moves in today

The entire area is now under an Excessive Heat Warning as both temps and dew points are expected to soar sky-high through the day. Dew points will be near 80° with some of the hottest air accompanying - surface highs will be in the low to mid-90s under mostly sunny skies.

This is DANGEROUS heat. Please limit your time outdoors as much as possible today and drink plenty of water! Tonight, clouds will move back in alongside the chance for another round of potentially strong storms, some could become severe if storms pop. All forms of severe weather will be possible, including damaging hail and tornadoes.

The threat increase the further north you travel and into the Twin Cities. Saturday will be much cooler with showers and storms possible through the day. Next week, below average air returns alongside a plethora of sunshine - we deserve it!!