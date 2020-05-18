Photo Gallery 1 Images
An updated look at the rainfall totals as of this afternoon.
A wet and cool start to the work week with widespread showers and highs only topping out in the 50s (about 15 degrees below normal). Temperatures will moderate by mid week, with the potential for summery warmth come the weekend.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: 3-day updated rainfall totals
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals updates
- Rainfall totals from June 8-10
- StormTeam 3: Rainfall totals from the past 24 hours
- StormTeam 3: Updated snowfall totals 2-17
- Impressive rainfall totals over 24-hour period
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update with more possible
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update; more snow coming
- StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals updated for messy Easter Sunday
- Impressive rainfall totals in some locations over past 48 hours
Scroll for more content...