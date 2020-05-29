StormTeam 3: Wednesday & Thursday's Rain Totals

Strong, but quick moving storms turned to nearly continuous light to moderate rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Some saw well over an inch while most stayed below. Almost all of us saw rain during the turbulent time. Here's a peek at some notable totals across the area.

As for the rest of the forecast; drier air has arrived behind a passing cold front which has done a lot more to the area then just cool us down. Dew points have also decreased immensely, and therefore humidity is much lower than it has been through the week. Winds have returned from the northwest to help keep us a tad bit cooler and drier coming into the weekend; temperatures will top off below the average by a few degrees. The atmosphere has stabilized and the threat for any more storms doesn't return until next week. The weekend is looking very nice with sunnier skies and highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some areas could get a bit breezy with gusts reaching around 25 mph. It will feel noticeably cooler and light jackets may be necessary, but the sun will certainly be a welcomed sight. By Monday, our next chance for rain rolls in. Scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies will make for another gray start to the work week. Luckily, partly sunny skies make a comeback for Tuesday through Thursday with a few isolated showers and storms possible. The warmest day of the year so far could be coming our way on Tuesday where highs look to make it into the upper 80s, near 90.