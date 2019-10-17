Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

StormTeam 3: 2019-2020 Winter Outlook

Does this mean more snow and cold?

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 2:42 PM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 1 Images

The National Weather Service released its annual Winter Outlook.  Here is what it had to say:

*The greatest likelihood for warmer-than-normal conditions are in Alaska and Hawaii, with more modest probabilities for above-average temperatures spanning large parts of the remaining lower 48 from the West across the South and up the eastern seaboard.

*The Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, and the western Great Lakes have equal chances for below-, near- or above-average temperatures.

*No part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures this winter.

*Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in Alaska and Hawaii this winter, along with portions of the Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes and parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

*Drier-than-average conditions are most likely for Louisiana, parts of Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma as well areas of northern and central California.

*The remainder of the U.S. falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average precipitation.

I don't put a whole lot of confidence in these considering it's a challenge for meteorologists and weather professionals to forecast beyond 48 hours. 

However, certain trends year to year can be picked up.  As usual, expect a cold and snowy winter; however, the question will be if the winter will be as brutal as last year or better?  Let's hope for the best. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Our big warm up starts today with sunny skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN Fire Report

Image

The Future of Ragbrai and Iowa's Ride

Image

Weiss Trial Day 4

Image

Energy Money

Image

Storm Damage Funding

Image

Cove Mural

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Community invited to paint mural

Image

Car Seat Inspection Clinics

Image

Iowa Secretary of State talks elections

Community Events