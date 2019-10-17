StormTeam 3: 2019-2020 Winter Outlook

The National Weather Service released its annual Winter Outlook. Here is what it had to say:

*The greatest likelihood for warmer-than-normal conditions are in Alaska and Hawaii, with more modest probabilities for above-average temperatures spanning large parts of the remaining lower 48 from the West across the South and up the eastern seaboard.

*The Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, and the western Great Lakes have equal chances for below-, near- or above-average temperatures.

*No part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures this winter.

*Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in Alaska and Hawaii this winter, along with portions of the Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes and parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

*Drier-than-average conditions are most likely for Louisiana, parts of Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma as well areas of northern and central California.

*The remainder of the U.S. falls into the category of equal chances for below-, near-, or above-average precipitation.

I don't put a whole lot of confidence in these considering it's a challenge for meteorologists and weather professionals to forecast beyond 48 hours.

However, certain trends year to year can be picked up. As usual, expect a cold and snowy winter; however, the question will be if the winter will be as brutal as last year or better? Let's hope for the best.