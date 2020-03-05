StormTeam 3: A look at our busy weather Thursday

A cold front is swinging through as we speak which will impact our weather in several ways this Thursday. Starting with the return of clouds overnight, a quick-moving band of rain followed early this morning.

Rainfall rates range from light to moderate in this band and will leave things wet for your morning commute. Luckily, temperatures will be holding above freezing through the morning and daytime hours, keeping most of the surface precipitation as rain.

Slight chances for a wintry mix hold up for the day so some could experience more frozen precipitation as the temperatures change in the upper atmosphere. Following the passing front, winds from the northwest are expected to increase immensely across the area. Sustained winds nearing 35 mph are possible with gusts reaching near 40-50 mph during the day.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect starting at 9 am until 6 pm due to the windy conditions. Drivers take note! Things will remain breezy into the night before a much calmer Friday moves in.

Areas Affected: Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Dallas; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CST Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Between Highway 30 and Interstate 80, there will be an elevated risk of grassland fires later this morning into the afternoon. The risk is not as high compared to southern Iowa as grasses in these areas are not as dry.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Chippewa; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Nicollet; Pope; Redwood; Renville; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Waseca; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. Strongest winds will develop across western Minnesota in the morning and spread east through noon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Dodge and Mower Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Areas Affected: Fillmore; Olmsted

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Winneshiek and Fayette Counties. In Minnesota, Olmsted and Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.