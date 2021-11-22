StormTeam 3: Windy weather returns this week.

The windy weather is back this week. Strong southerly winds are expected for Tuesday, and winds could gust over 30 mph at times. The winds will stay strong on Wednesday but shift to the northwest behind a cold front. Breezy conditions will continue into the Thanksgiving holiday, but won't be quite as strong as on Tuesday and Wednesday. Nicer conditions are expected by the weekend.
Winds could gust over 30 mph on Tuesday and Wednesday
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 9:28 PM
