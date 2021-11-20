StormTeam 3: Cold Front and Gusty Winds, Sunday

A change is coming for next week and it starts Sunday.

A cold front will move through southern Minnesota and north Iowa on Sunday ushering in a blast of cold arctic air, plummeting temperatures through the late afternoon. Behind the front, a stretch of gusty winds will be present through the late afternoon and early evening with wind gusts as high as 30 mph possible.

Following the front, high pressure quickly rides on the heels of the departing front as it enter the upper Midwest. The clockwise flow of the high pressure will help to aid the surge of cold arctic air into Minnesota and Iowa as its northerly winds will be present across the area.

Heading into Tuesday, a return to southerly winds will help to provide a warm up prior to a blast of cold air for Thanksgiving Day.