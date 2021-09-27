StormTeam 3: Aurora Spotting Possible Tonight

An opportunity to see the Northern Lights presents itself this evening but under certain circumstances.

While we do have clear skies, in order to see the phenomena you need to remove yourself from light pollution. This means that you need to be away from city lights and street lights. This will then give you the opportunity to potentially see the aurora. Now although the potential is there, we will be facing some challenges as a bright moon is expected this evening, which itself produces some light pollution on its own. Another factor is that southern Minnesota and north Iowa, although in the area of possibility, is on the lower side compared to regions like the Twin Cities and the North Shore. This, along with the fact that the geomagnetic storm is not the strongest (G2 out of 5), could limit how much we see. Regardless of the limitations, the possibility is there tonight.

After tonight, a close pass of the lights is not forecasted till later in October.