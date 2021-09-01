StormTeam 3: A Summer Rainfall Recap

As of September 1st, we have now put a close on meteorological summer for the year 2021. With that being said, where did we stand here in the Med City when it comes to rainfall?

At the beginning of the summer, we were struggling to see the rain. If you remember, June gave us continuous days of heat and dry conditions that plagued the midwest, leaving us out to dry. During the month of June, Rochester was well below normal as we only observed 1.46" of rainfall, putting us roughly 3.89" below the normal. Steady waves of high pressure from upper-level ridging patterns (heat domes), allowed us to see the sun more than the rain. Now while this sounds like the ideal plan for summer activities, this setup impacted local farming communities and turned your lawn brown. To no surprise, this pattern allowed for drought conditions to expand.

Moving into July, we began to see a return to the norm as we were only 0.06" below the normal at around 4.13" of rainfall. Although this was a step in the right direction, it was not getting the job done as we were still experiencing moderate to severe drought across the entire region. The lack of sufficient rainfall led to areas across North Iowa to see close to extreme drought conditions, heavily impacting our local communities.

Moving into August, a month now fresh on our minds, we would stay quiet for the majority of the month. It would not be until the final two weeks of the month that we would see mother nature turn on the garden hose, allowing us the opportunity at some much-needed rainfall. According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI this was the 7th wettest August on record. This was also the wettest August since 2007, a year that saw around 14" of rainfall. The majority of the rainfall seen in August was associated with the flooding event across North Iowa as 3 days of continued rainfall drenched Southern Minnesota and North Iowa. To no surprise, our wettest day of the month was August 27th, during the flooding event.

Looking to September, our observed rainfall totals begin to decrease as we start to move into fall. The normal for the month is 3.60".