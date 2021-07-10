StormTeam 3: Rain Chances Increase for Workweek

Tracking the chances for some much needed rain through the week ahead. We will clear out abit for Sunday, but on Monday we could see some showers from a departing low pressure system. After this, Wednesday, our highest percent of confidence for the week, is our next chance for some showers and t-storms. Chances lower again however for Thursday.
Rain chances increase for the start of the new workweek
Posted: Jul 10, 2021 11:03 PM
