StormTeam 3: Warm and Windy Conditions Lead to High Fire Danger Today

Today is going to be a warm and windy as temperatures soar into the middle to upper 80s. This warmth, combined with strong southwesterly winds of 15-30 mph, will lead to high fire danger conditions today. Avoid all outdoor burning as fires can easily get out of control and spread rapidly in these conditions.
Warm and windy conditions are expected through the day.
Posted: May 1, 2021 10:25 AM
