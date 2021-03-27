StormTeam 3: Tracking a drop in temperatures this week

Saturday's rainy conditions and cloudy skies will continue to move out through the overnight hours, leaving a bright and sunny Sunday for us to enjoy. That being said, temperatures will only be able to top off near the 50 degree mark thanks to the return of northwestern winds. For Monday, the literal winds of change move in as a strong southerly breeze pushes another big warm-up our way. Temperatures on Monday will soar into the upper 60s, near 70, alongside sunny skies. Gusts could reach near 45 mph through Monday, with windy conditions holding into our Tuesday. Speaking of Tuesday, a potent cold front will be passing through which will not only shift the winds once again but also bring about much cooler temps. From near 70 on Monday back to the upper 40s, near 50, on Tuesday. The warm-up may be short lived but another pick-up in temps comes our way coming into the next weekend with highs back in the 60s by Friday.