StormTeam 3: Updated Snow Forecast for Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory is slated to begin at 6AM on Sunday morning as a system from the southwest spins our way. Prior to the snow, temperatures will be rising overnight Saturday into Sunday as warmer air lifts northward. This will help push temperatures into the lower 30s through Sunday, which means will need to plan for snow to be wet and heavy. A 'shovelable' amount is expected, with the areas in the Winter Weather Advisory (mostly north Iowa) expecting 2-4" and others nearing 1-3" of fresh snow. Isolated areas could see more than 4" of snow, however the heavier impact looks to stay a bit to the south. Snow will move out after 6PM leading us into a much warmer start to the work week. Plan on some melting both Monday and Tuesday as temps near 40 degrees (above zero!)!